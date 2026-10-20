Residents of Badoc received free medical consultations, medicines, dental care and other essential health services during a joint PuroKalusugan and PhilHealth YAKAP caravan held at the Badoc Auditorium on 19 October.

The activity brought together the municipal government, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and local health personnel to provide residents with access to healthcare services and information about available health benefits.

Services offered during the caravan included laboratory examinations, medical consultations, dental care, maternal and child health services, family planning, health risk assessments, medicines and assistance with PhilHealth-related concerns.

The program also promoted preventive healthcare and encouraged residents to take advantage of available medical services before health conditions worsen and require more costly treatment.

Through the PhilHealth YAKAP, or Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, beneficiaries were given an opportunity to learn more about their healthcare entitlements and the services available to them under the national health insurance program.

The PuroKalusugan initiative, meanwhile, aims to bring essential health services closer to communities, particularly residents who may encounter difficulties accessing medical facilities.

The medical team included doctors Joyce Dela Cruz, Gneiss Louie Gem Almazan, Jasmine Mae Olipas and Jamie Raña, along with dentist Margarette Carmel Corpuz.

They were joined by DOH representatives Robert James Duldolao, Lowell Ian Reolegio and Adrian Doctolero, all registered nurses, and medical technologist Marichu Jose.

The Badoc Rural Health Unit, headed by Municipal Health Officer Dr. Danielle Erika C. Flordeliza, worked with PhilHealth representatives and local health personnel to facilitate the delivery of services.

The municipal government, under Mayor Virgilio M. Calajate, said the initiative forms part of its continuing efforts to improve access to healthcare and respond to the medical needs of residents.