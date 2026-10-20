PhilHealth to expand access to TB medicines

Members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will soon get access to first-line anti-tuberculosis (TB) medicines.

The state insurer announced that PhilHealth Acting President and Chief Beverly Ho signed PhilHealth Circular No. 2026-0018 dated October 13 that would allow members and their dependents to get these medicines starting November 1.

“The policy advances PhilHealth’s commitment to strengthening comprehensive primary care through the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program or YAKAP and supports the Unified National Agenda for Health, particularly its pillar on a functional primary care system,” stated PhilHealth.

“By connecting primary care consultations with access to prescribed medicines, PhilHealth aims to help bridge gaps in treatment, promote continuity of care, and make health benefits more accessible and responsive to patients’ needs,” it added.

Under the circular, the state insurer explained “eligible patients with confirmed drug-susceptible tuberculosis (DS-TB) may obtain covered medicines from PhilHealth-accredited GAMOT (Guaranteed Accissible Medications for Outpatient Treatment) Facilities through prescriptions issued by YAKAP physicians.”

The first-line anti-TB medicines listed in the circular are Ethambutol, Isoniazid, Rifampicin, and Pyranzinamide.

PhilHealth said up to a one-month supply of first-line anti-TB medications may be prescribed per transaction and the accredited GAMOT Facility must dispense the complete prescribed quantity within two days from the date of the prescription issuance.

It assured that the anti-TB medicines will not be deducted from the member’s P20,000 annual GAMOT benefit limit.