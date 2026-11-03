The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) warned the public Tuesday, 3 November 2026, against scammers impersonating its acting president and CEO, Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho, to solicit money, donations and sponsorships.

In Media Advisory No. 2026-003, the state health insurer said unauthorized individuals or groups have been using Ho's name to request payments and financial transactions.

PhilHealth clarified that neither Ho nor any of its officials and employees is authorized to solicit funds, donations or personal bank transfers from the public or its partners.

The agency warned that calls, emails, messages and social media accounts requesting money under the names of PhilHealth personnel are fraudulent.

It advised the public to conduct official transactions only through PhilHealth regional offices and local health insurance offices.

Individuals who receive suspicious requests are urged not to engage with the senders and to report the incidents immediately.

Reports may be submitted through PhilHealth's 24-hour Corporate Action Center at (02) 8662-2588, its official website at www.philhealth.gov.ph or by emailing actioncenter@philhealth.gov.ph.