“Do the records of AMLC show that China-based entities that you mentioned represent China itself or the Chinese government?” Vinluan asked.

“As far as I recall yesterday, there’s no mention about it, Your Honor,” Buenaventura replied.

Vinluan followed up: “No records of AMLC show that China as a country funneled funds to Cale88. Correct?”

“As far as I recall and based on the record, there is no showing, Your Honor,” Buenaventura said.

Vinluan also asked whether the AMLC records showed that the China-based entities were not legitimate business entities.

“No, Your Honor. There’s nothing in the records,” Buenaventura said.

Buenaventura also testified that three Cale88 transactions were reported as suspicious because they had no underlying legal or trade obligation, purpose or economic justification.

The testimony came after the AMLC presented records showing that Cale88 received P319.33 million in inward remittances from China and Hong Kong. About P315.94 million came from mainland China and P3.39 million from Hong Kong.

Cale88 has been linked to lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio, the husband of Duterte. Its transactions are being scrutinized in connection with impeachment allegations involving the vice president’s unexplained wealth and undisclosed financial and business interests.

Hontiveros flags state-owned firms

While the defense questioned whether the AMLC records established a link between Cale88’s Chinese remitters and the Chinese government, Sen.-Judge Risa Hontiveros separately raised questions about the ownership and government links of some of those companies.

Hontiveros said research by her office indicated that some companies identified in the AMLC records as having sent money to Cale88 were Chinese state-owned enterprises.

She cited China National Township Enterprises, which appeared in the AMLC records as one of Cale88’s remitters. Hontiveros said her office’s research showed the company had been directly under China’s Ministry of Agriculture before becoming a large state-owned agricultural enterprise.

She also cited Beijing Jianweifang Food Co. and its reported link to Xinjiang Fruit Industry Group, which she described as a Chinese state-owned enterprise with a Chinese Communist Party organization embedded in its corporate governance structure.

“So ang tanong ko po, Atty. Buenaventura, ’yung mga ganitong linkages ba ay tinitignan ng AMLC?” Hontiveros asked.

Buenaventura said he could not answer because the subpoena issued to the AMLC covered only the records presented before the impeachment court.

“At this point po, ’yung na-cover po ng subpoena is only on the records. Apologies po, hindi po ako makatulong sa sagot po ninyo, but I am unable to answer that po at this point, Your Honor,” he said.

Asked whether the transactions and corporate links raised by Hontiveros were a cause for concern, Buenaventura said he would first have to review the information.

“I have to review po ’yung binanggit ninyo po. Hindi ko po nakuha lahat po, Your Honor. But we take note naman po ’yung nabanggit po ninyo,” he said.

The testimony came after the AMLC presented records showing that Cale88 received P319.33 million in inward remittances from China and Hong Kong. About P315.94 million came from mainland China and P3.39 million from Hong Kong.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV alleged last week that Cale88, a company linked to Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio, received P319 million from the Chinese government. Trillanes also alleged that a foundation linked to Duterte received P150 million from the Chinese Embassy.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has rejected the allegation that China funneled money to a Philippine political faction, calling it a “false narrative” and saying the claim was fabricated by certain Philippine politicians.###