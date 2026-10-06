“At the end of the day, ang pinaka importante pa din, ay natuto tayo sa ating mga pagkakamali at mag bago para sa ikabubuti, wag na tayong maiwan sa mga kasalanan ng nakaraan,” Trillo wrote.

His message centered on moving forward—not by ignoring previous mistakes, but by recognizing them, learning from them and making an effort to change.

The actor also highlighted humility and forgiveness as part of that process.

“Matutong magpakumbaba…magpatawad. Have a nice day Peace y’all,” he added, accompanying his message with the hashtags #forgiveandforget and #nomorehate.

While Trillo did not elaborate on a particular incident or identify anyone in the post, his words carried a broader appeal to put resentment aside and make room for reconciliation.

The message comes from one of Philippine entertainment’s most acclaimed actors, whose career has been marked by numerous dramatic roles and major acting honors.

For Trillo, however, the lesson he chose to share this time was simple: people can make mistakes, but what ultimately matters is whether they learn from them, embrace change and find the humility to forgive.

Rather than allowing yesterday’s failures to define the present, his message encourages looking ahead with a willingness to become better—and, perhaps most importantly, with less hate.