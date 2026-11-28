No bail recommended for 21 rape and statutory rape charges

Police arrest a 60-year-old man facing 23 sexual offense charges in Barangay Inarawan, Antipolo City, Rizal, on 27 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of Rizal PPO)

A 60-year-old man ranked seventh among CALABARZON’s most wanted persons was arrested in Barangay Inarawan, Antipolo City, Rizal, on Friday, 27 November, in connection with 23 sexual offense charges.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the accused only by his alias “Boyet.”

The accused faces 18 counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape, one count of rape by sexual assault and one count of statutory acts of lasciviousness.

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No bail was recommended for the 21 counts of rape and statutory rape, while bail was set at a recommended P200,000 each for the two remaining charges.

The arrest was carried out by the Antipolo Component City Police Station, in coordination with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A and the Rizal Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Authorities served the warrant of arrest issued by the Antipolo Regional Trial Court Branch 73 on 13 November 2026.

Police said the accused was informed of his constitutional rights, while the operation was documented using an alternative recording device.