Beauty queen, actress, and singer Charina Carmen has withdrawn from her scheduled guest appearance at the November 28 Stars Reignited Concert. Her team says she is preparing to file a case against the organizer’s representative with whom they coordinated her participation.

Carmen’s camp said her name was left off the official billing and promotional materials despite an agreement for her to perform. Her manager, Richard Hinola, said she had also been asked to help sell tickets and that a ₱30,000 payment had already been settled.

“You secured her participation, asked her to help sell tickets, which required extra effort on her part, and the ₱30,000 payment had already been settled. Yet, you failed to include her name in the thematic campaign, final poster, billboard, tarpaulins, and other publicity materials,” Hinola said.

Hinola also said Carmen was asked to attend the event without his knowledge. For her team, the dispute raises questions about how performance commitments are communicated and how guest artists are credited.

Carmen’s camp said lawyer Clarie Tamondong is assisting with the preparations for the filing. The team did not specify what claim it intends to file or give a filing date.

An album and two films ahead

Away from the concert dispute, the Palawan-born performer is preparing to launch an album with H Music in December. Her single “Carry On” is already available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms. She also co-hosts the online talk show Queentuhan with fellow beauty queen Scarlet Chua.

Carmen is among the lead cast members of Titulada, an advocacy film directed by Kent Martin Dy and scheduled to premiere in December. KMD Productions and RDH Entertainment produced the film.

She also appears alongside Mygz Molino and Jeric Gonzales in Buboy Tan’s Coming Home, a project she shares with her only son, Gerard Josol, who is following her into acting.