Authorities document the confiscated evidence following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sumbiling, Bataraza, Palawan, on 27 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of Palawan PPO)

Police seized nearly P50,000 worth of suspected shabu and arrested a 37-year-old fisherman during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sumbiling, Bataraza, Palawan, on Friday night, 27 November.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PalPPO) identified the suspect as alias “Macky,” a resident of Barangay Puring, Bataraza.

The suspect was apprehended at around 8:10 p.m. after allegedly selling a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer.

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Authorities recovered two additional sachets, bringing the total estimated weight of the confiscated drugs to 7.34 grams, including packaging and marking tape, with an estimated value of P49,912. A leather pouch and buy-bust money were also seized.

The operation was conducted by the Bataraza Municipal Police Station and supporting provincial police units in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Mimaropa.

Palawan provincial police director Police Colonel Joel Casupanan commended the operating personnel and reaffirmed the provincial police force’s commitment to combating illegal drugs while upholding the law and respecting human rights.

Police are preparing complaints against the suspect for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.