Dennis Trillo is choosing reconciliation over resentment as he expressed his willingness to settle his differences with fellow actor Patrick Garcia.

Amid the controversy surrounding them, Dennis said he believes misunderstandings can still be resolved through a sincere conversation. Rather than allowing the issue to continue, the award-winning actor appears open to hearing Patrick out and finding a peaceful way forward.

“Lahat naman ‘to madadaan sa mabuting usapan. Siguro kung dumirekta talaga siya sa amin, hindi na siguro nagkaroon ng ganitong [sitwasyon],” Dennis said.

For Dennis, whatever may have happened in the past should not automatically close the door on forgiveness. He stressed that people deserve an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and become better versions of themselves.

“Lahat ng tao puwedeng bigyan ng second chance. Kahit noon pa, kahit gaano pa kagrabe iyong mga nagawa niya. Tao lang tayo. Lahat tayo tingin ko may karapatan… puwede natin bigyan ng chance bawat isa para magbago,” he added.

Dennis also appealed to the public to ease up on the criticism surrounding the issue, particularly when the families of those involved are being dragged into the controversy.

His message puts the focus on dialogue and compassion rather than prolonging a public feud. For Dennis, even a difficult conflict can still reach a better ending when the people involved are willing to communicate—and when there is room for a second chance.