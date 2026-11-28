Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go raised concerns over the adequacy of salary increases for public school teachers and other government employees amid rising prices of basic commodities, transportation and fuel.

During Senate plenary deliberations on the proposed 2027 Department of Education (DepEd) budget on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Go questioned whether scheduled salary adjustments would be enough to cover teachers' growing living expenses, particularly transportation costs.

Sen. Bam Aquino, the budget sponsor, disclosed that the monthly salary of a Teacher I would increase from P31,705 in 2026 to P33,387 in 2027, an increase of P1,682, on top of existing allowances, bonuses and other benefits.

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Go, an author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11466, or the Salary Standardization Law of 2019, urged fellow lawmakers to improve compensation across the government workforce, citing the rapid increase in consumer prices.

The senator also raised concerns over delayed and inadequate retirement benefits following complaints from retired public school teachers in Bukidnon.