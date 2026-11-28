The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has temporarily closed the U-turn slots approaching the EDSA-Santolan Flyover and EDSA-Kamuning Flyover (northbound) starting at 10 p.m. Friday, 27 November, to make way for Phase 2 of the EDSA Rehabilitation Project.

The closures took effect on the same evening following the DPWH announcement and will remain in place until the completion of the concrete curing period.

The ongoing works involve road breaking, hauling and concrete pouring as part of the road reblocking activities.

Motorists are advised to use the service road to access alternative U-turn slots while construction is underway.

Launched in July 2026 under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to modernize Metro Manila's main thoroughfare, Phase 2 of the EDSA Rehabilitation Project covers road durability upgrades and sidewalk expansions from Makati to Caloocan. The project is targeted for completion in 2027.

DPWH Secretary Banoy Lopez said strict on-site safety measures are being implemented to protect motorists and other road users during construction.