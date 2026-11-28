Fresh chicken and poultry products are being sold at a wet market stall in Quezon City.

CALABARZON recorded the country's largest inventory of layer chickens in the third quarter of 2026, with 22.85 million birds, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The figure, based on the PSA's latest Livestock and Poultry Quarterly Bulletin, reinforces the region's position as a major poultry production center.

CALABARZON also posted the country's largest inventory of gamefowl for breeding, with 3.75 million birds during the period.

Also read NATION CALABARZON tops hog, chicken egg production in 2025 Region also places second in chicken and cattle output

Meanwhile, the national average farmgate price of broiler chicken declined by 4.8 percent year-on-year in the July-to-September period.

The average price stood at P122.08 per kilogram of liveweight, down from P128.21 in the third quarter of 2025 and P135.98 in the same period in 2024.

This represents a cumulative decline of approximately 10.2 percent over two years.

The PSA figures highlight CALABARZON's significant share in the country's poultry industry, alongside prevailing market conditions for broiler producers.

The reported broiler farmgate prices are national averages and do not represent prices specific to CALABARZON.