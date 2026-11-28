The Board of Investments (BOI) is eyeing to make the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) into a platform for productive investments, stronger industrial capabilities, and higher-value jobs for Filipinos.

The initiative was revealed during the Philippine Economic and Investment Briefing (PEIB) held at the Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort in Clark Freeport, Pampanga.

With the theme "Make Future Industries Happen," the said briefing is led by the BOI, the Department of Finance (DOF) and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

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The briefing links the country’s economic and infrastructure priorities to concrete opportunities for private-sector investment. BOI Director Sandra Marie S. Recolizado is presenting the 2026–2028 Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP), highlighting opportunities to strengthen established industries while accelerating investments in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, and other emerging sectors.

Together with BCDA, CDC, and SBMA, the BOI is also advancing discussions on how the complementary strengths of Subic, Clark, Metro Manila, and Batangas can be harnessed to deepen industrial ecosystems, strengthen domestic supply chains, and expand the Philippines’ participation in global value chains.

Turning policy into business opportunities, the BOI, through its Domestic Investments Promotion Service (DIPS), is conducting one-on-one SIPP consultations with enterprises to provide direct guidance on investment incentives, potential project eligibility, expansion opportunities, and pathways toward investment registration.

BOI Governor Katrina Therese Lim-Dy will close the briefing with a call to turn infrastructure and economic opportunities into productive enterprises, technological advancement, and meaningful employment for Filipinos.

More than a line connecting economic hubs, the Luzon Economic Corridor can become a runway for the Philippines’ industrial future.

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Finance Secretary Frederick Go leads the panel of speakers during the Philippine Economic and Investment Briefing Clark held at Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort.

The discussions highlight economic policies, investment opportunities, and Clark's strategic role in supporting regional development and advancing the country's economic growth.