BAGUIO CITY — Aboitiz Renewables Inc. has remitted approximately P42.76 million in royalty shares and community development funds to Indigenous Peoples' (IP) organizations in Benguet and Mountain Province.

The renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corp. said the funds will support scholarships and community projects in areas hosting its 11 run-of-river hydropower facilities, nine of which are in Benguet and two in Mountain Province.

Of the total amount, P33.62 million in royalty shares went to beneficiaries in Bakun, Benguet, through the Bakun Indigenous Tribes Organization (BITO).

More than P9.14 million was distributed to other IP organizations across the two provinces through royalty shares, Social Development Fund allocations, scholarships and direct financial assistance.

Other recipients include the Tagadi Aguyad Indigenous Peoples Organization (TAIPO), Tuba Ancestral Domain Indigenous Peoples Organization (TADIPO), Pahnga Ni Sabdang Indigenous Peoples Organization (PASIPO), La Trinidad Indigenous Peoples' Organization (LTIPO), Tinmakudo Indigenous Peoples Organization (TIPO), and Otucan Indigenous Peoples Farmers Organization (OIPFO).

"Every opportunity we can make available to our members matters. These resources help us turn our community's plans into action, whether through educational assistance or projects that respond to the needs of our people," said LTIPO President Rodel Abelao.

Abelao said the organization aims to ensure that the assistance translates into opportunities that members can directly benefit from, particularly local youth.

Aboitiz Renewables said it coordinates directly with host IP organizations, which identify their priorities and manage the allocation of funds for community development initiatives.

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"Being part of these communities means building relationships based on mutual respect and working together beyond the day-to-day operations of our facilities," said Noreen Vicencio, first vice president and general manager for Hydro Operations at Aboitiz Renewables.