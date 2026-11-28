(January 13 2026) Construction workers were seen busy at the ongoing 20 storey constructed Philippine Cancer Center hospital building in Quezon City, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Unemployment in the country declined in November 2025 compared to the previous month, while underemployment also eased, the latest results of the PSA’s Labor Force Survey showed that the country’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent in November 2025 from five percent in October 2025. Photo/Analy Labor

Nearly one in five employed residents in MIMAROPA sought additional work or longer working hours in July 2026, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The region's underemployment rate stood at 19.5 percent, equivalent to approximately 295,000 workers, down from 24 percent in April 2026 and 24.5 percent in July 2025.

The number of underemployed workers declined by approximately 60,000 from April and 25,000 from the same period last year.

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Meanwhile, employment in MIMAROPA reached 1.513 million in July, up by 207,000 from 1.306 million a year earlier.

Despite improvements in employment and underemployment figures, the region's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent from 3.4 percent in April.

Approximately 82,000 individuals were unemployed in July, up from 52,000 in April.