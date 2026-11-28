MIMAROPA underemployment eases to 19.5% in July
Nearly one in five employed residents in MIMAROPA sought additional work or longer working hours in July 2026, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
The region's underemployment rate stood at 19.5 percent, equivalent to approximately 295,000 workers, down from 24 percent in April 2026 and 24.5 percent in July 2025.
The number of underemployed workers declined by approximately 60,000 from April and 25,000 from the same period last year.
Meanwhile, employment in MIMAROPA reached 1.513 million in July, up by 207,000 from 1.306 million a year earlier.
Despite improvements in employment and underemployment figures, the region's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent from 3.4 percent in April.
Approximately 82,000 individuals were unemployed in July, up from 52,000 in April.
The contrasting labor market figures highlight persistent employment challenges across Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.