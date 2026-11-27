Government officials and project stakeholders participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the P2.3-billion Pambuhan Offshore Wind Port in Mercedes, Camarines Norte, on 27 November 2026. (Photo from PPA)

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) broke ground on Friday, 27 November, on the P2.3-billion Pambuhan Offshore Wind Port in Mercedes, Camarines Norte, to support the country's emerging offshore wind energy industry and attract renewable energy investments.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte Padilla led the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the project.

The initial development covers a 2.9-hectare operational, berthing and staging area and a 430.88-meter temporary access road.

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The port will feature specialized facilities for the handling, storage and preparation of massive wind turbine components, foundations and other equipment before their deployment to offshore installation sites.

“Philippine ports are evolving beyond their traditional role as gateways for passengers and cargo as we are now building the infrastructure that will support emerging industries, including offshore wind, and help unlock new opportunities for the country,” Santiago said.

Strategically located in Camarines Norte, the facility is expected to serve offshore wind developers operating in the waters off the Bicol Region and neighboring areas.

The project supports the Philippine Energy Plan 2023–2050, which targets a renewable energy share in the country's power generation mix of 35 percent by 2030, 50 percent by 2040 and more than 50 percent by 2050.

The PPA said the development could generate employment opportunities in engineering, transportation, logistics, cargo handling and technical services while creating additional business opportunities for local suppliers.

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Unlike an offshore wind farm, the port will not directly generate electricity but will provide the infrastructure necessary for the construction and deployment of offshore wind power facilities.

The eventual contribution of offshore wind projects to the national power grid will depend on the completion of wind farms, transmission connections and compliance with regulatory requirements.