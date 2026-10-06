The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday released video footage showing a Chinese J-16 fighter jet repeatedly maneuvering close to a Philippine military aircraft during a maritime patrol near Bajo de Masinloc on 3 October.
The footage was taken from an AFP C-208 aircraft conducting a routine patrol when it encountered two Chinese military aircraft.
According to the AFP, one J-16 repeatedly approached the C-208, flew around it and crossed in front of the Philippine aircraft, placing it within the fighter’s wake turbulence.
“Such maneuvers unnecessarily reduce the safe separation and reaction time between aircraft, while turbulence or disrupted airflow from the J-16 may affect the C-208’s flight performance leading to a loss of lift, increasing the risk of an aviation safety incident,” the AFP said.
The military said the maneuvers posed an aviation safety risk and were part of what it described as a recurring pattern of unsafe and coercive behavior toward Philippine government vessels and aircraft conducting lawful operations.
The AFP said the Filipino aircrew remained professional and followed established aviation procedures throughout the encounter.
The C-208 safely completed its patrol and returned without further incident.
The military said it would continue maritime and air patrols in the West Philippine Sea while documenting actions that put Philippine personnel and aircraft at risk.
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