According to the AFP, the J-16 repeatedly approached and maneuvered close to the Philippine aircraft, including flying ahead of and around it and positioning itself within the C-208’s wake.

The AFP said the maneuvers posed an aviation safety risk and were part of what it described as a recurring pattern of unsafe and coercive behavior against Philippine government vessels and aircraft conducting lawful operations.

“The AFP will continue to document and expose such actions that place Philippine personnel and assets at unnecessary risk,” the military said in a statement.

It said the Philippine aircrew remained professional and exercised due caution in accordance with established aviation procedures.

“The AFP aircraft was able to safely complete its assigned maritime patrol and return without further incident,” it added.

The AFP said it would continue conducting routine maritime and air patrols in the West Philippine Sea while prioritizing the safety of its personnel and aircraft.