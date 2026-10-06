“Ililipad dito ’yung mga subjects for filing of proper charges sa IACAT,” he added.

Matibag said the four were among 53 foreigners identified as allegedly involved in the operations of the two hubs.

Authorities rounded up 244 people, including foreign nationals, during raids on 2 October in the towns of Siay and Alicia. The facilities were also allegedly being used for love scams.

Matibag said the NBI is investigating whether the hubs were also involved in troll farm operations after authorities seized nearly 4,000 mobile phones from the sites.

“We have a continuing investigation of possible involvement of government officials,” he said.