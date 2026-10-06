Four foreign nationals arrested in raids on two Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs in Zamboanga Sibugay are being flown to Manila for possible human trafficking charges, the National Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.
“Today darating from Zamboanga,” NBI Director Melvin Matibag said during a press briefing.
“Ililipad dito ’yung mga subjects for filing of proper charges sa IACAT,” he added.
Matibag said the four were among 53 foreigners identified as allegedly involved in the operations of the two hubs.
Authorities rounded up 244 people, including foreign nationals, during raids on 2 October in the towns of Siay and Alicia. The facilities were also allegedly being used for love scams.
Matibag said the NBI is investigating whether the hubs were also involved in troll farm operations after authorities seized nearly 4,000 mobile phones from the sites.
“We have a continuing investigation of possible involvement of government officials,” he said.
Before politics, the pressures of public life, and the Presidential Palace, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. remembers a…
When a Tennessee woman was sentenced to death in 1996 for murdering a 19-year-old student the year before, she remained…
Records from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) showed that Cale88 Foods Corp., a firm linked to Vice President…