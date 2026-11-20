A Chinese national has been sentenced to life imprisonment for trafficking a fellow Chinese citizen into a forced online scamming operation at the Lucky South 99 Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 152 found the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt of qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act 9208, as amended by Republic Acts 10364 and 11862.

The court ruled that the accused recruited and transported the victim before selling him to the POGO hub through the use of information and communications technology.

Aside from life imprisonment, the court imposed a P2 million fine and ordered the accused to pay the victim P500,000 in moral damages and P100,000 in exemplary damages.

The monetary awards will earn legal interest of 6 percent annually from the finality of the decision until fully paid.

According to the DOJ, the victim was lured through a messaging application with promises of a lucrative job.

Upon arriving in the Philippines, he was transported by van to the Lucky South 99 compound, where he was detained and forced to participate in online scams under threats of physical violence.

The case emerged after another trafficking victim escaped the compound and reported the illegal activities to authorities.

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Acting on the information, a joint task force from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and PNP-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) raided the facility in June 2024.

During the operation, authorities discovered the victim on the third floor of the compound with visible bruises on his face and body.

He was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment before being transferred to a PAOCC protective facility.

The DOJ said the prosecution helped expose the broader criminal operations at Lucky South 99, which authorities linked to human trafficking and forced online scamming activities.

The department commended Assistant State Prosecutor Honey Rose Delgado for handling the case, along with the law enforcement personnel involved in the rescue operation.

Under Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, the DOJ said it would continue strengthening efforts against human trafficking and transnational criminal syndicates while providing assistance to victims regardless of nationality.