The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has transferred another 308 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) to the Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF) in Davao del Norte as part of its ongoing decongestion program.

NBP Superintendent Gary Garcia confirmed that the inmates safely arrived at the Davao facility on Saturday night, 28 November 2026.

The latest transfer brings the number of inmates relocated from the NBP to regional prisons and penal farms this year to at least 2,554, raising the cumulative total to more than 17,300 since BuCor intensified its decongestion efforts in 2022.

The initiative seeks to address severe overcrowding, improve the management of national correctional facilities and prepare for the eventual closure of the NBP in Muntinlupa City.

Garcia said the transfer was carried out securely and in an orderly manner through close coordination among correctional personnel and partner security units.

Upon arrival, the inmates were placed under standard custodial supervision.

BuCor assured that the transferred inmates would continue to have access to essential services, reformation programs and rehabilitation initiatives at the Davao facility to support their eventual reintegration into society.

The NBP has long been one of the country's largest and most congested correctional facilities.

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Under its Master Decongestion Plan, BuCor has been systematically transferring inmates to regional prisons and penal farms, including facilities in Davao, Iwahig in Palawan, Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro, San Ramon in Zamboanga City and Leyte.