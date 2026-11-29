Various labor groups are set to stage protest rallies on Monday, 30 November 2026, to commemorate Bonifacio Day and press for higher wages, an end to contractual employment, political reforms and justice for victims of alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

The NAGKAISA! Labor Coalition said it would join other organizations in marching toward Malacañang to air their grievances and advance workers’ rights.

“Manggagawa si Andres Bonifacio,” the coalition said, recalling the revolutionary leader’s roots as a worker.

“Nag-organisa siya ng kapwa manggagawa,” it added.

On Bonifacio’s birth anniversary, the coalition said workers would emulate his example by gathering, marching and collectively defending their livelihoods and future.

“Panawagan nila ang pagwawakas sa mga dinastiyang politikal at sa kontrol ng oligarkiya sa ekonomiya, nakabubuhay na sahod, at buwis sa yaman ng pinakamayayaman.”

Justice for drug war victims

NAGKAISA! also called for immediate justice for victims of alleged extrajudicial killings during the anti-drug campaign of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

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The coalition noted that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is scheduled to begin Duterte’s trial on Bonifacio Day over charges of crimes against humanity in connection with his administration’s war on drugs.

“Hinihiling din ng koalisyon sa mga awtoridad sa Pilipinas na madaliin ang imbestigasyon sa mga iniulat na ekstrahudisyal na pagpaslang sa mga lider at organisador ng unyon noong administrasyong Duterte, at usigin ang mga responsable,” the group said.

“Matagal nang naghihintay ng sagot ang mga pamilyang nawalan ng mahal sa buhay at ang mga unyong nawalan ng kasama,” it added.

Job security, wealth tax

The coalition also renewed its call to end contractual employment, citing the uncertainty faced by workers without job security.

“Ang manggagawa, hirap magplano kahit para sa susunod na buwan dahil hindi niya alam kung may trabaho pa siya,” the group said.

NAGKAISA! is likewise advocating for a wealth tax on the country’s richest individuals to generate additional funding for essential public services.

“Makatarungan lang na mag-ambag nang mas malaki ang mga may pinakamalaking yaman sa bansa para sa mga pampublikong ospital, paaralan, at iba pang serbisyong inaasahan ng mamamayan,” it stated.

Double pay on Bonifacio Day

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Sunday, 29 November, reminded employers that employees who report for work on Bonifacio Day are entitled to double pay.

“Employers are reminded to observe the prescribed holiday pay rules and ensure that employees receive their rightful wages in accordance with labor standards,” DOLE said.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino issued Labor Advisory No. 18, series of 2026, dated 12 October, outlining the wage guidelines for Bonifacio Day, a regular holiday.

Under the guidelines, employees who report for work are entitled to 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours. Those who work beyond eight hours must receive an additional 30 percent of their applicable hourly rate.

Employees who work during the regular holiday when it also falls on their scheduled rest day are entitled to 260 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours.