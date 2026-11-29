The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has perpetually disqualified a former Pasay City council candidate from holding public office for repeatedly failing to file his Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs).

In a resolution, the Comelec First Division declared Gregorio Trinidad perpetually disqualified from holding public office and ordered him to pay an administrative fine of P45,000.

The ruling stemmed from a petition filed by the Comelec’s Political Finance Affairs Department over Trinidad’s failure to comply with campaign finance reporting requirements in two consecutive elections.

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According to the poll body, Trinidad unsuccessfully ran for Pasay City councilor in the 2019 and 2022 elections.