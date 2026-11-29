The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has assured the public that the Atugan Bridge in Bukidnon has not collapsed.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the Atugan Bridge in Bukidnon has collapsed, assuring the public that the structure remains intact and passable.

The department issued the clarification in response to a Facebook post by a blogger claiming that the bridge had collapsed.

“Atugan Bridge remains passable and is currently operating under a one-lane, two-way, stop-and-go traffic scheme as part of existing safety measures to manage vehicle loading and maintain the bridge’s serviceability while improvement works are being undertaken,” it said.

The DPWH urged the public to verify information before sharing reports on social media.

“The public is encouraged to verify information through official DPWH channels and refrain from sharing unverified reports that may cause unnecessary confusion or alarm,” it advised.

Meanwhile, the department reminded motorists and pedestrians to observe existing safety restrictions while improvement works are underway.

Motorists are prohibited from stopping or parking their vehicles on the bridge, while pedestrian activities such as loitering, peddling, walking and jogging along its sidewalks are restricted.