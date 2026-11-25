WORKERS stage a lightning rally on Monday, 3 August 2026, outside the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Central Office, slamming the suspension of the ₱85 daily wage hike in Metro Manila

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) has approved new minimum wage increases for workers in the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions, benefiting more than 314,000 minimum wage earners and domestic workers, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the adjustments aim to help workers cope with rising living costs while balancing the needs of employers.

“Every peso added to a worker’s wage matters,” Tolentino said.

“Our objective is to help Filipino workers and their families cope with the rising cost of living while ensuring that businesses remain viable and capable of providing employment,” he added.

According to DOLE, the wage adjustments will benefit an estimated 177,320 minimum wage earners and 136,686 domestic workers across the two regions.

In the Ilocos Region, Wage Order No. I-25 sets the new minimum daily wage for employees of nonagricultural establishments with 10 or more workers at P545.

Employees of nonagricultural establishments with fewer than 10 workers will receive a minimum daily wage of P515 upon full implementation of the increase, which will be given in two tranches.

The NWPC also approved Wage Order No. I-DW-07, setting the minimum monthly wage for domestic workers in the region at P7,150.

Also read Caliraya Dam posts biggest water level decline

The new wage rates in Region I are expected to take effect on 14 December 2026, following the targeted publication of the wage orders on 28 November.

Meanwhile, workers in Cagayan Valley will receive wage increases in two tranches under Wage Order No. RTWPB II-25.

Upon full implementation, the minimum daily wage in Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Ilagan and Santiago cities will rise to P540.

Workers in other municipalities in the region will receive a minimum daily wage of P530.

Domestic workers in Cagayan Valley will also receive a new minimum monthly wage of P7,000 under Wage Order No. RTWPB II-DW-08.

The Region II wage adjustments are expected to take effect on 16 December, subject to the publication of the orders, which is targeted for 30 November.

The wage increases form part of the government's regional wage-setting process, which considers workers' living costs alongside the capacity of businesses to sustain employment.