Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma has joined the conversation surrounding the reported suspension of the Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 livestream on iWant, raising concerns about the growing hostility directed at reality television personalities.

As discussions continue over the treatment of housemates by certain online fan communities, the beauty queen shared her perspective on how viewers, supporters, and television networks contribute to the environment surrounding reality shows.

For Barcoma, the controversy goes beyond the suspension of a livestream. It raises important questions about accountability, responsible fandom, and the emotional consequences of turning real people’s lives into public entertainment.

“We are not yet ready for a true ‘reality show’. Not until networks are held accountable for the narratives they manufacture and the lives they leave in the crossfire. Not until viewers understand that real humans are messy, contradictory, and nuanced,” she expressed.

Her statement emphasized that reality television participants should not be expected to behave perfectly simply because their daily interactions are being watched and discussed by millions.

Barcoma also acknowledged that she had previously participated in the same viewing culture she is now questioning.

“I was guilty of feeding into this culture too, until I was reminded that these are real people with real lives outside the house. So I took a step back and just enjoyed the show as it is.”

Her admission offered a personal dimension to her message, recognizing that even passionate viewers can become caught up in controversies, judgments, and emotionally charged discussions surrounding their favorite housemates.

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The beauty queen further questioned the contradiction between reality television’s promise of showing genuine personalities and the harsh reactions contestants sometimes receive when their behavior fails to meet public expectations.

“Because to be honest, the entire premise is supposed to be observing authentic human behavior yet our ecosystem actively punishes authenticity. There is a thin line between callouts and bullying and I think we have already crossed that border.”

Her observations come amid discussions about aggressive fan behavior, online attacks, and the pressure placed on housemates whose actions and relationships are constantly scrutinized.

While viewers naturally develop emotional connections with their favorite contestants, Barcoma believes that admiration should not become an excuse for controlling their decisions or attacking other personalities.

She concluded her message with an appeal for greater understanding and restraint among supporters.

“Next time siguro, sapat na kilig-kiligin lang tayo but not impose. Sapat na mang-callout but not bully. Sapat din to not support but not hate. Haaay. Maybe this is why we can’t have nice things?”

Her remarks highlight the difference between constructive criticism and personal attacks, particularly in an entertainment environment where social media can quickly amplify negative reactions.

The controversy has also renewed discussions about the responsibilities of television networks in presenting reality show narratives and protecting the welfare of participants.

For Barcoma, the issue is not about discouraging viewers from expressing opinions or supporting their favorite housemates. Rather, it is about recognizing that entertainment should never come at the expense of another person’s dignity.

As Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 continues to generate conversations among Kapamilya and Kapuso audiences, her message serves as a reminder that the people inside the famous house remain human beings with emotions, vulnerabilities, and lives beyond television.