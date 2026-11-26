Malacañang on Thursday urged Vice President Sara Duterte to file a motion for reconsideration instead of criticizing the Supreme Court (SC) through the media over its dismissal of habeas corpus petitions challenging the arrest and transfer of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to The Hague.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Vice President should pursue the appropriate legal remedies if she disagrees with the high court's decision.

“Nagsalita na po ang Supreme Court, wala pong puwedeng mag-question sa pamamagitan lang ng pagsasalita sa media. Ang pag-question po sa anumang desisyon ng Supreme Court ay dinadaan sa isang motion for reconsideration,” Castro said during a press briefing in Baguio City on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Her remarks came after Duterte criticized the SC's decision to dismiss the consolidated habeas corpus petitions as moot, arguing that the case raised fundamental questions about Philippine sovereignty and constitutional accountability.

The high court dismissed the petitions on 24 November, ruling that Philippine courts could no longer enforce a writ of habeas corpus because the former president was already in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands.

Castro cited Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity, which allows Philippine authorities to surrender or extradite individuals accused of covered offenses to an appropriate international court under applicable laws and treaties.

The law was signed on 11 December 2009.

“At noong ito ay naging batas, wala tayong anumang question sa nasabing batas, kung isusurrender man ang sinuman sa international tribunal. Hindi pinag-uusapan ang sovereignty. Dahil tinanggap natin, ito ay batas at nagsalita rin po ang Supreme Court noon na anumang krimen o anumang aksiyon na naganap bago nag-withdraw ang Pilipinas sa ICC ay may jurisdiction ang ICC,” Castro explained.

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“So, kung tanggap natin ang RA 9851 at tayo ay dating miyembro ng ICC, hindi pinag-uusapan ang soberanya dahil tayo po mismo ay naging miyembro, voluntary naging miyembro at gumawa tayo ng batas RA 9851,” she added.

The Palace official also defended the SC's ruling, explaining that habeas corpus is a domestic legal remedy that cannot be enforced against authorities holding an individual outside Philippine jurisdiction.

“Ito ay batas, ito ay procedure pagdating po sa petition for writ of habeas corpus, kung saan inaatasan ang sinumang tao, sinumang ahensiya na may hawak sa taong gustong i-produce sa korte. Ito ay domestic na isyu lamang at hindi na po ito maaaring ipa-enforce sa ibang bansa. Basic knowledge po ito sa batas, sa mga lawyers, sa mga law students, alam po nila kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng habeas corpus at ano ang sakop ng habeas corpus, dito sa ating bansa,” Castro said.

The Office of the Solicitor General had argued that the petitions had become moot because Philippine courts could not enforce the writ beyond the country's territorial jurisdiction.

In dismissing the petitions, the SC likewise emphasized that a writ of habeas corpus is a domestic remedy and that Philippine courts cannot compel the production of an individual held by an international tribunal abroad.

However, the ruling did not resolve the legality of Duterte's arrest and transfer to ICC custody. The court said allegations of rights violations or claims for compensation must be pursued through appropriate legal proceedings.