Malacañang has encouraged Filipinos to invest in government Treasury securities rather than donate money to help settle the country's outstanding debt, which stood at P19.66 trillion as of September 2026.

Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said purchasing government bonds would allow Filipinos to earn interest while providing funds for government operations and development programs.

“The public should learn how to invest in the Bureau of the Treasury via treasury bonds. These bonds can provide huge interest because you are lending your money to the government, which would be back with interest,” Castro said during a briefing in Baguio City.

Government securities include Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs), Retail Dollar Bonds (RDBs), Treasury bills and fixed-rate Treasury notes.

RTBs are peso-denominated debt instruments that typically pay quarterly interest, while RDBs offer dollar-denominated investments. Treasury bills are short-term securities generally issued at a discount, while fixed-rate Treasury notes provide periodic interest payments over longer terms.

Unlike donations, Treasury securities are government debt obligations that must be repaid according to their terms.

“This would be a win-win solution ito para sa gobyerno at sa mga kababayan natin na nag-i-invest sa Treasury bonds,” Castro said.

Palace questions Cayetano proposal

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Castro also criticized Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano's suggestion to establish a voluntary contribution mechanism that would allow Filipinos to help reduce the national debt.

During Senate deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget, Cayetano cited the country's P19.66-trillion debt and calculated a per-person share of approximately P170,598.03.

He suggested allowing Filipinos who wished to contribute beyond their regular tax payments to make voluntary donations toward debt reduction.

Castro questioned the practicality of the proposal, particularly for low-income Filipinos.

“Hindi po reasonable na iyong nasa laylayan ng lipunan ay hingin mo pa ng pag-ambag para sa mga kailangang bayarin ng ating bansa. At tandaan po natin na ang mga pondong nakukuha at ginagamit ng gobyerno, ang karamihan po dito ay ibinigay para sa proyekto, paggawa ng tulay, kalsada, pati na po ang pag-aayuda sa ating mga kababayan,” she said.

The Palace official urged policymakers to consider whether their proposals were reasonable and equitable.

“So, siguro isang magandang suggestion lang pakaisipin ng sinuman bago magbigay ng suggestion kung ito ay reasonable, makatarungan at intelihenteng suhestiyon,” Castro said.

Cayetano, however, clarified that his proposal was strictly voluntary and did not require every Filipino to contribute P170,000.

The senator said his remarks had been misrepresented as a proposal to impose mandatory debt payments on the public.

He had earlier cited South Korea's experience with public participation in addressing national financial difficulties as an example of collective action.