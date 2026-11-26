Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT), the South African joint operation of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) and Transnet, is upgrading its equipment fleet with 12 hybrid straddle carriers from Konecranes to improve container-handling efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

The units will be the terminal's first hybrid straddle carriers and form part of its equipment modernization program, which prioritizes operational reliability, productivity and environmental performance.

The machines can stack containers up to four high, or one container over three others. Their introduction is expected to increase terminal productivity while lowering fuel use and emissions compared with conventional diesel-powered equipment.

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DGT Chief Executive Officer Javier Lancha said the investment supports the terminal's efforts to improve operational efficiency and safety.

“Improving operational efficiency and safety is a priority for Durban Gateway Terminal. These 12 hybrid straddle carriers will support more reliable container handling, with lower fuel consumption and emissions as additional benefits,” Lancha said.

He added that Konecranes was selected for its established technology and shorter delivery schedule, with the first units expected to arrive before the end of June 2027.