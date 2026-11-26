BDO Unibank and BDO Foundation chairperson Teresita T. Sy presents a token of appreciation to Department of Trade and Industry secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque. Joining them are BDO Foundation trustee and BDO Unibank Branch Banking Group head Maria Corazon A. Mallillin and BDO Foundation president Mario A. Deriquito.

More than 1,000 aspiring and existing micro-entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from a nationwide business training program launched by BDO Foundation and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Called “Talino sa Negosyo – Unlocking Entrepreneurial Potential,” the initiative aims to equip Filipinos with practical knowledge and skills to turn business ideas into sustainable enterprises and make informed decisions.

The program consists of eight learning modules covering different stages of entrepreneurship, including identifying personal strengths and business opportunities, understanding customers, managing finances, expanding operations and planning for the future.

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Although primarily designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, the modules may also be used as stand-alone learning sessions for existing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), depending on their needs and level of development.

Under the partnership, BDO Foundation will provide the learning materials and training support, while the DTI will use its nationwide network to reach entrepreneurs across the country.

“Every successful business started somewhere—with an idea, a decision, a first step, and many lessons along the way. And that is what we hope this program can inspire and enable more Filipinos to do—to take that first step,” BDO Foundation president Mario A. Deriquito said.

Following the launch, the partners held a two-day training of trainers for personnel from the DTI central office and its 17 regional offices. These trainers are expected to conduct sessions for micro-entrepreneurs in their respective areas in the coming months.

DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque underscored the need for continued cooperation between government and private-sector partners to strengthen Filipino businesses.