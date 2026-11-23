New Customs Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza expressed confidence that the Bureau of Customs (BOC) will reach its P1 trillion revenue collection target for 2026 as he outlined plans to strengthen anti-smuggling enforcement, streamline trade procedures and promote merit-based personnel decisions.

Speaking during his first flag-raising ceremony at the BOC central office in Port Area, Manila, on Monday, 23 November 2026, Mendoza laid out his priorities as the bureau prepares for a higher revenue target of P1.074 trillion in 2027.

He said improving collection efficiency would remain a priority alongside efforts to strengthen border security and facilitate legitimate trade.

Mendoza also pledged to promote professionalism and ensure that personnel decisions are based on merit rather than personal connections.

“Promotions, designations, and hirings will be based on performance, not on connections,” he declared.

The Customs chief emphasized that stronger enforcement operations should be accompanied by measures to protect employees' welfare and provide opportunities for career advancement.

On border protection, Mendoza called for stricter measures against smuggling, particularly the illegal entry of agricultural products and dangerous drugs.

“We must intensify further our fight against the entry of illegal drug trade. We must be very vigilant,” he said.

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He also directed Customs personnel to improve trade facilitation by reducing bureaucratic delays, simplifying procedures and minimizing documentary requirements.

Mendoza said clearer regulations and more predictable processing would help businesses and investors comply with Customs requirements while improving the efficiency of government services.

During the ceremony, the commissioner also opened the bureau's observance of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women.

He called for a safe and respectful workplace where female employees receive fair treatment and equal opportunities for professional development and leadership.

Mendoza formally assumed leadership of the BOC on 19 November after taking his oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 13 November.