The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCIFP) brought together leaders from the business, diplomatic and cultural communities for Le French Gala 2026 on Wednesday, 25 November, at the Grand Ballroom of Raffles and Fairmont Makati, celebrating the longstanding partnership between France and the Philippines.

The chamber’s flagship annual gathering highlighted the shared values of dialogue, cultural exchange, diversity and collaboration, providing an opportunity for members of the French-Filipino community to reconnect, establish new partnerships and reaffirm their commitment to collective progress.

French Ambassador Her Excellency Donatienne Hissard and CCIFP President Philip Mareschal were among the key personalities who addressed guests during the evening, highlighting the significance of continued engagement and cooperation between the two countries.

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H.E. Donatienne Hissard, French Ambassador to the Philippines at the Le French Gala opening Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

Bringing together representatives from various industries, the gala also underscored the role of cross-cultural engagement in fostering stronger business relationships and creating opportunities for collaboration. Beyond celebrating the longstanding ties between the two nations, the gathering provided a platform for meaningful exchanges among stakeholders from the business, diplomatic and cultural sectors.

One of the evening’s major highlights was the fifth edition of Le Trophée Bleu: Business Sustainability Awards, held in partnership with Havas Ortega. The awards recognized organizations implementing impactful initiatives in support of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

THE Ascott Limited, Awardee under the Partnership Category Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

TP Philippines, awardee under the Prosperity Category Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

CMA CGM, awardee under the People Category and the Planet Category Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

CMA CGM received recognition in two categories, taking home the awards for People and Planet. The Ascott Limited was recognized in the Partnership category, while TP Philippines received the Prosperity award. Asmae Association: Soeur Emmanuelle was named the recipient of the Peace award, and Reurasia Energy Solutions earned the Sustainable Excellence for SMEs recognition.

Through these awards, the gala placed the spotlight on organizations whose initiatives contribute to sustainability and demonstrate the importance of integrating responsible practices into business operations.

The celebration was hosted by Anne Gauthier and featured performances from singer Héloise La Harpe, dance group Believe and Live, and The Jewelmer Band, bringing together elements of French culture and Filipino entertainment throughout the evening.

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BELIEVE and Live at the Le French Gala 2026 Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

HÉLOISE La Harpe at the Le French Gala 2026 Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

THE Jewelmer Band at the Le French Gala 2026 Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

THE Jewelmer Band at the Le French Gala 2026 Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

PERFORMANCES at the Le French Gala 2026 Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

PERFORMANCES at the Le French Gala 2026 Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune

Guests also experienced French gastronomy alongside a curated selection of wines and spirits, complementing the gala's celebration of cultural exchange and hospitality.

The evening further featured exclusive raffle prizes, including two Air France Business Class round-trip tickets from Manila to Paris. AXA Philippines provided complimentary travel insurance for the winner of the airline ticket raffle, while Printemps Paris offered a Parisian Shopping Experience featuring a €150 gift card, personal shopping services, a five-percent discount during guest shopping days, and lunch for two at Bleu Coupole.

Le French Gala 2026 was supported by Platinum Sponsor AXA Philippines; Business Awards Partner Havas Ortega; and Gold Sponsors BDO, Jewelmer, PMFTC, Sodexo, TP and Vienovo. Air France served as Airline Partner, while raffle partners included Air France, AXA Philippines and Printemps Paris.

Other partners included L’Oréal Philippines as Beauty Partner; R Concepts and Events, B-SIDE Productions Inc. and 10inch Entertainment as Event Production Partners; AWC-Winedrop as Wine Partner; High Proof, Christian Drouin and Citadelle as Spirits Partners; Janat Tea Paris as Tea Partner; Evian as Mineral Water Partner; So’Eze as Event Support Partner; and Reelreve and Artisano as Marketing Partners.

LE French Gala 2026 Justin Fabian/Daily Tribune