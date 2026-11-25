President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivering his speech during the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) Alagang Pinas Summit 2026 at Filinvest Mimosa Leisure City, Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga on Wednesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has admitted that malnutrition remains a problem in the country; therefore, government programs to resolve the dilemma should not end.

“And it's important because malnutrition remains a serious concern for many families, particularly in vulnerable and underserved communities. In 2025, around one in four Filipino children under five years was stunted. We know improving nutrition involves more than providing adequate food. Families need access to healthcare, clean water, sanitation, other essential services,” said President Marcos in a speech during the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) Alagang Pinas Summit 2026 at Filinvest Mimosa Leisure City, Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, on Wednesday.

The July 2026 survey released by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) found that the stunting rate among children under five, or those aged 0 to 59 months, reached 25.3 percent, or roughly one in four children.

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This represents a 1.7 percent increase from 2023 — the first jump in the country’s stunting rate since 2015.

“Ang wastong nutrisyon ay mahalaga sa paglaki at pag-unlad ng ating mga anak. Kaya nakasentro ang ating mga hakbang tungo sa early childhood nutrition, sapagkat ang unang 1,000 araw ay mahalaga sa paghubog ng paglaki at pagkatuto ng isang bata,” he said.

He said the remaining challenge is ensuring that government services are responsive and consistently delivered, especially in communities where they are needed most.

“And that’s why we have pursued a more integrated approach through the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023–2028,” he said.

The PPAN is the country’s blueprint for improving nutrition across all life stages, developed and coordinated by the National Nutrition Council.

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The current six-year cycle, PPAN 2023–2028, targets the country's "triple burden" of malnutrition — undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overweight/obesity — while aligning with the Philippine Development Plan and Ambisyon Natin 2040.

“Our work is far from finished. But we have made progress, and it is now our responsibility to build on that progress. Let us ensure that these gains translate into lasting improvements in the health and well-being of Filipino children,” the President said.

Further, he said national agencies have continued providing policy and technical support, while local governments have taken greater ownership of nutrition interventions by incorporating them into their regular programs and development priorities.

“What we have started here in PMNP must become part of how we consistently serve our communities in the years ahead. The operative word is “consistent,” according to the President.