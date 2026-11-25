Meat importers are losing access to two European supply markets as the Philippines tightens its defenses against African swine fever (ASF) to shield the domestic hog industry from further losses.

In separate circulars dated 9 November, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. imposed a temporary ban on pork and other swine products from Finland and Estonia following confirmed ASF outbreaks among wild pigs.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) stressed that “there is a need to prevent the entry of ASF virus to protect the health of the local and wild pigs and their products.”

The restrictions cover domestic and wild pigs, pork meat, pig skin, semen and other by-products, with quarantine officers ordered to intercept and confiscate prohibited shipments at all major ports of entry.

The DA imposed tighter restrictions on Estonia, automatically revoking previously approved sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances and suspending the processing and issuance of new permits.

The DA, however, did not specify how long the restrictions would remain in place or how much of the country’s pork supply would be affected.

Government data as of 22 October showed that ASF remained active in 236 barangays across 23 provinces, while 716 cities and municipalities, or 64.68 percent of previously affected areas, had been reclassified as buffer or surveillance zones.

The country’s swine population remains below its pre-ASF level of approximately 13 million heads in 2019.

Also read DA eyes soil labs in all 82 provinces to cut farm costs

From 2024 to the first half of the year, the Bureau of Animal Industry administered 499,008 ASF vaccine doses, representing 99.8 percent utilization, across 54 farms in seven provinces.