A customer checks her cash while buying pork at Balintawak Market. The Department of Agriculture has revealed that the hog industry crisis may persist for another two to three years.

The Philippines is unlikely to face a pork shortage in the first quarter of 2027 despite a 60-day import restriction, as the Department of Agriculture (DA) maintains that existing local and imported stocks are sufficient to meet domestic demand.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Monday sought to ease concerns over a potential supply squeeze following a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report warning that the temporary restriction could affect pork availability early next year.

“The local industry believes that we have plenty of pork right now, and DA data also show that we have plenty of locally produced pork and imported pork. So I think we will not run out,” Tiu Laurel told reporters.

However, the agriculture chief acknowledged requests from meat processors seeking exemptions from the 60-day restriction to avoid potential disruptions to their operations.

“We will talk to the processors tomorrow to hear them out. We will first audit their stock levels,” he said.

Tiu Laurel said the DA may also bring meat processors and local hog producers together for discussions, with the agency serving as mediator to address their competing concerns.

“It depends on what their stock levels really are. But so far, so good,” he added.

In its 16 November report, the USDA warned that pork imports could decline sharply between late January and early March 2027, potentially creating a supply gap that would require domestic production to increase by at least 14 percent to meet demand.

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The warning comes as the local hog industry continues to recover from African swine fever, while imported pork inventories have also been declining.

Tiu Laurel signed Department Order No. 33 on 7 November, suspending imports of pork carcasses, cuts and offal for 60 days after a preliminary investigation found that rising imports had seriously injured domestic hog producers.