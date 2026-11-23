THE Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA)

Sugar traders seeking priority access to future import opportunities will have to support local production first to protect Filipino farmers from falling prices while keeping sugar affordable for consumers.

Under Sugar Order No. 2, Series of 2026–2027, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) will give priority consideration to qualified traders who purchase locally produced raw sugar before participating in future government-authorized import and export programs.

The policy seeks to strengthen demand for Philippine sugar during peak production months, when abundant supply could put downward pressure on farmgate prices.

In the order dated 18 November, the SRA said the program aims to “maintain stable and reasonable farmgate prices of locally produced raw sugar while maintaining the prevailing level of retail prices.”

For consumers, the initiative is intended to prevent sharp price fluctuations while ensuring that local farmers receive reasonable returns for their produce.

Under the rules, 75 percent of any future import or export allocation will be based on the farmers’ share of locally produced sugar enrolled in the program, while the remaining 25 percent will be based on the millers’ share.

The order states that qualified participants who comply with its requirements “shall be given priority in the selection of participants for future sugar export/import program/s if and when the same becomes necessary.”

However, participation does not automatically guarantee import privileges, as the SRA retains authority to determine whether additional sugar imports or exports are necessary.

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The program is open to qualified farmers, cooperatives, sugar millers, manufacturers, beverage makers and licensed sugar traders.

Participating sugar will be reclassified from domestic sugar to reserve sugar, generally for up to 90 days, with a possible extension of up to 60 days subject to SRA Board approval.

The agency will also require weekly monitoring reports to track sugar stocks and ensure compliance with warehousing requirements.

The voluntary purchase program will automatically end on June 15, 2027, unless suspended or terminated earlier.