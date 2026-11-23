The Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing for faster, stricter processing of agricultural imports to prevent regulatory bottlenecks that could disrupt food supplies, affect local producers, and put additional pressure on consumer prices.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered the Bureau of Plant Industry and other DA agencies to strengthen coordination with relevant government offices, tighten monitoring, and strictly enforce import-permit requirements.

“We need government agencies working as one, with clear responsibilities and reliable monitoring. This is essential to protecting the integrity of our import processes and ensuring that decisions are timely, transparent, and accountable,” Tiu Laurel said on Monday.

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Import approvals play a critical role in determining the timing and volume of agricultural commodities entering the country, with delays potentially affecting market supply, domestic producers, and food prices.

The DA said stronger coordination would help ensure consistent implementation of import policies while protecting Filipino farmers and maintaining adequate food supplies.

Tiu Laurel, however, stressed that accountability must be based on a fair assessment of responsibilities, given the involvement of multiple government agencies in agricultural trade decisions.

“Accountability must go hand in hand with fairness. We must establish the facts, identify responsibilities accurately, and address coordination gaps without losing sight of the broader context in which decisions are made,” he said.

The department said it would incorporate concerns raised during recent Senate proceedings into ongoing reforms, particularly in strengthening internal controls, coordination, and enforcement.

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“Our goal is to address the root causes of these problems and build a more efficient, transparent, and accountable agricultural bureaucracy that delivers better results for farmers, fisherfolk, and consumers,” Tiu Laurel said.