Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. pushes farm mechanization to boost productivity and cut production costs at APSAM 2026 on Monday.

The Philippines is moving to break the costly cycle of low farm yields and rising production expenses by putting modern machinery and technology within farmers’ reach to produce more food at lower cost, curb waste and raise agricultural incomes.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said modernizing the sector has become increasingly urgent as rising fuel prices, labor shortages, and climate threats continue to squeeze agricultural production.

However, he stressed that simply distributing tractors, harvesters and other equipment would not be enough to address the industry’s longstanding productivity gaps.

“A tractor that a farmer cannot afford, a harvester without available spare parts, or equipment that no one is trained to operate will do little to improve productivity,” Tiu Laurel said at the opening of the inaugural Asia-Pacific Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization 2026 in Parañaque City on Monday.

He said farmers must also have access to affordable financing, spare parts, technical training and reliable maintenance services to maximize the benefits of mechanization.

The government wants modern equipment to help farmers produce more at lower costs, reduce postharvest losses and address labor shortages while making food more affordable for consumers.

The push comes as geopolitical tensions threaten to drive up fuel and food transport costs, while a looming Super El Niño raises concerns over agricultural production.

“Machines should make farmers more productive, not make farmers irrelevant,” Tiu Laurel said.

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The Philippines is also seeking to position itself as a regional center for sustainable agricultural mechanization by attracting investments, localizing technologies and strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries.

The conference, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and hosted by the Department of Agriculture, brings together regional stakeholders to explore practical solutions to agricultural productivity and climate challenges.

Tiu Laurel said modernization must particularly benefit small farmers, who often struggle with limited financing and inadequate access to equipment maintenance.

The government also wants women and young people to play a bigger role in developing and adopting agricultural technologies.