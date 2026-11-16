The Department of Agriculture (DA) is accelerating its African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccination campaign to rebuild the country’s hog industry, restore domestic pork production, and reduce reliance on imports after seven years of recurring outbreaks.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said over the weekend the government is committed to expanding vaccination coverage and speeding up hog repopulation to bring the country’s swine population back to pre-ASF levels.

“Vaccination must move faster and reach more farms if we are to make our repopulation program work. The goal is not just to contain ASF but to rebuild the swine industry to where it was before the disease struck,” Tiu Laurel said.

Also read NATION DA to distribute 1,375 pigs to CALABARZON farms Five multiplier farms tapped to help rebuild hog stocks after ASF losses

The push comes as the country’s hog population remains well below the roughly 13 million heads recorded in 2019, despite recent signs of recovery in the livestock sector.

Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) Director Christian Daquigan reported that the DA administered 499,008 ASF vaccine doses from 2024 through the first half of 2026, accounting for 99.8 percent of the 500,000 doses available under the program.

The vaccination drive covered 54 farms across seven provinces, including 29 commercial operations, 13 semi-commercial farms, 11 smallholder facilities and one government-owned farm.

Tarlac recorded the highest number of vaccinated pigs at 287,620, followed by Batangas with 92,021 and Bulacan with 88,107. Other covered provinces were Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, and Pampanga.

The campaign gained momentum after the BAI registered Vietnam’s AVAC ASF Live Vaccine for commercialization in the Philippines on Aug. 27, allowing wider commercial access to vaccination as part of existing disease control measures.

Also read El Niño wipes out P9.99B in farm output

The DA is also strengthening biosecurity measures among backyard hog raisers through its Community Animal Biosecurity Interventions (CABI) program.

Initially piloted in North Cotabato in 2022, the program has expanded to Ilocos Norte and Negros Oriental, with implementation underway in Quezon.

The four sites cover 14 barangays and 258 backyard farmers, providing training and start-up materials to improve farm-level disease prevention.

Meanwhile, the DA is expanding its Animal Biosecurity Champions Training program, with Ilocos Norte targeting 14 municipalities this year alongside Albay and Cagayan.

The agency has also distributed P49.824 million in indemnification to ASF-affected farmers across eight regions to help cushion losses and support recovery.

Despite progress, ASF continues to threaten domestic hog production, with active infections reported in 236 barangays across 23 provinces as of Oct. 22.