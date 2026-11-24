The government is looking to triple the number of farmers benefiting from its mechanization program by replacing free equipment distribution with a cost-sharing scheme.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing up to P18 billion in funding for 2027 to accelerate farm modernization, boost productivity, and lower production costs.

“RCEF alone is P30 billion, of which about P9 billion goes to machinery. But the department has other programs that also provide farm equipment. I would safely assume we could have around P15 billion to P18 billion available for farm machinery and modernization in 2027,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said on Tuesday.

Under the proposed scheme, the government would shoulder 20 percent to 30 percent of equipment costs. The government would finance the rest through loans.

“Instead of giving the tractor or harvester for free, we would like to co-invest. The government might put in 20 percent to 30 percent of the value of the machinery and provide 70 percent as a loan.

With that system, we can reach three times more farmers and accelerate the mechanization and modernization of the agriculture industry,” he said.

The proposed shift seeks to address funding gaps that have limited farmers’ access to modern equipment.

Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization Director Dionisio Alvindia said rice mechanization has improved from 2.1 horsepower per hectare to 2.81 horsepower per hectare over six years.

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However, only 60 percent to 70 percent of rice lands have been covered. Another P50 billion is needed to fully mechanize rice farming alone.

The DA also plans to expand mechanization to livestock and other crops, including vegetables. It is exploring cleaner technologies and international partnerships to reduce production costs.