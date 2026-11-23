The Philippines is not ready to put all its agricultural imports in America’s basket despite United States President Donald Trump’s claim that Manila had agreed to buy 100 percent of its farm products from Washington.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Monday said the government would continue diversifying its import sources rather than rely entirely on a single country, although American suppliers could gain priority if they offered more competitive prices.

“If they can sell us agricultural products at lower prices, like soybeans and wheat, which we don’t produce locally, why not?” Tiu Laurel told reporters.

“I believe it’s better to have multiple sources whenever possible. But of course, whoever can give us the best price will probably get priority,” he added.

Tiu Laurel was reacting to Trump's claim last week that the Philippines had agreed to source 100 percent of its agricultural and energy requirements from the United States, a sweeping assertion that raised questions about Manila’s existing trade relationships.

Trump also aimed at Brazil, questioning whether the South American country would come to Manila’s defense in a potential conflict with China.

“We support these countries, but they don’t buy from us. So I said, 'You’re going to buy 100% from — not 90, not 95… Is Brazil gonna help them in case they get into a little skirmish with China? I don’t think so," Trump said.

Despite Trump's claim, Tiu Laurel clarified that no formal agreement had been reached requiring the Philippines to purchase its agricultural imports exclusively from the United States.

Also read SRA puts local sugar first in import priority

“The President did not mention anything. There was no agreement mentioned. They were the ones who talked. I wasn’t at the meeting,” he said.

While the agriculture chief expressed openness to buying more American products, he drew a distinction between commodities the Philippines does not commercially produce and those that compete directly with local farm output.

He said importing products such as soybeans and wheat would pose little concern, but warned that an influx of cheaper agricultural goods already produced domestically could further squeeze Filipino farmers.

The pork industry, in particular, remains vulnerable as hog raisers grapple with depressed farmgate prices.