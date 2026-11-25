The Department of Agriculture (DA) plans to expand soil testing coverage to all 82 provinces nationwide to help farmers cut fertilizer expenses and improve crop yields.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said Wednesday that the department has established 16 soil laboratories and is seeking stronger technical cooperation with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to modernize agricultural production.

The facilities will help farmers determine the specific nutrients their crops need, reducing unnecessary fertilizer expenses and potentially improving farm profitability.

Also read NATION 50 Candaba farmers undergo training on soil analysis Around 50 farmers took part in the training on proper soil analysis and soil management conducted by the Department of Agriculture Regional…

The DA has yet to specify how many additional laboratories will be established or the timeline for the expansion.

Following a recent meeting with FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol, Tiu Laurel emphasized the need for “modern practical agriculture,” anchored on reliable irrigation, accessible soil testing and stronger disease surveillance.

Bechdol linked the initiative to FAO’s soil mapping and “soil intelligence” programs, which use data on soil conditions to guide production decisions.

The DA is also seeking expanded technical assistance to protect farmers from pests and diseases that threaten harvests and earnings.

FAO officials identified onion, coconut, mango, corn and sugarcane as potential areas for expanded cooperation, building on existing efforts to combat Fusarium wilt Tropical Race 4 in the Philippine banana industry.