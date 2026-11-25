The Commission on Elections (Comelec) warned the public on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, against a suspected AI-generated video circulating on Facebook that falsely promises P6,000 in financial assistance to Filipinos who register to vote.

Comelec said it has no cash incentive program for existing or prospective voters and urged the public to beware of phishing schemes using its name.

“Voter Registration is FREE and the best incentive in doing so is the power to freely exercise our RIGHT TO SUFFRAGE,” the poll body stressed.