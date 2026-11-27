Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo on Friday, 27 November, expressed opposition to the proposed law that sought to decriminalize abortion as well as the sexual orientation or gender identity or expression (SOGIE) bill’s restrictions against religious institutions.

“While we affirm the dignity of every human person and the right to self-determination, we believe both measures pose profound challenges to Christian moral principles and fundamental constitutional rights,” he said in a pastoral statement.

With this, the prelate urged lawmakers “to uphold the sanctity of unborn life and safeguard religious liberty and parental rights.”

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Villarojo maintained that the Church remains firm in its stand against any effort to decriminalize abortion.

“Removing legal protections for the unborn undermines our moral duty to defend the most vulnerable among us,” he stated.

“Rather than offering abortion as a solution to difficult circumstances, our society must respond with authentic compassion and strengthening support systems for mothers, families, and children in need,” the prelate pointed out.

On the other hand, Villarojo said the Church has grave concerns over the SOGIE Equality bill which, he lamented, “threatens the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.”

“Churches, religious schools, and faith-based institutions must remain free to operate according to their deeply held moral convictions without fear of state coercion or penalty,” said the bishop.