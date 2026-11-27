The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday, 27 November 2026, appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) to reconsider two rulings that Church leaders warned could threaten the livelihoods of small-scale fisherfolk by weakening protections against commercial fishing.

CBCP President and Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera backed a pastoral statement issued by Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, who called on the high court to uphold the preferential rights of municipal fisherfolk and strengthen regulations governing commercial fishing vessels.

“We join Cardinal David in respectfully appealing to the Supreme Court to reconsider the rulings [in] question and to Congress to strengthen the legal protection of our municipal waters and ensure the effective monitoring of commercial fishing vessels,” Garcera said.

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In his pastoral statement, David emphasized that the Philippine Fisheries Code reserves municipal waters extending 15 kilometers from the shoreline for the preferential use of small-scale fisherfolk.

He said the protection is grounded in Article XIII, Section 7 of the Constitution, which directs the government to safeguard the rights of subsistence fishermen to communal marine and fishing resources.

“This protection is rooted in Article XIII, Section 7 of our Constitution, which expressly mandates the State to protect the preferential rights of subsistence fishermen to our communal marine and fishing resources,” David said.

The cardinal expressed concern over two separate Supreme Court rulings that he said could undermine existing legal safeguards for small fishing communities.

According to David, one ruling threatens to open municipal waters to large-scale commercial fishing, while the other invalidated a regulation requiring electronic monitoring of commercial fishing vessels.

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He warned that the decisions could expose small-scale fisherfolk to increased competition from commercial fishing operators while weakening mechanisms intended to monitor fishing activities.

“And so I humbly appeal to our Supreme Court justices to reconsider, in their wisdom, these rulings. I appeal to Congress to strengthen the protection of our 15-kilometer municipal waters and ensure the effective monitoring of commercial fishing vessels,” David said.

The Church leaders also urged Congress to strengthen legislation protecting municipal waters and ensure that commercial fishing vessels are subject to effective monitoring.

Meanwhile, Garcera and David called on Church communities, fisherfolk and concerned citizens to participate in a mobilization at the Supreme Court on Thursday, 3 December 2026, to appeal for reconsideration of the rulings.

David stressed that small-scale fisherfolk were seeking the enforcement of constitutional protections rather than financial assistance.

“Our fisherfolk are not asking for charity. They are asking for justice. They are asking the guardians of our Constitution to uphold the rights that the Constitution itself guarantees them, in keeping with the principle that those who have less in life should have more in law,” the cardinal said.