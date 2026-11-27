Comedian JP Aguilera appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday, 27 November 2026, to explain a controversial social media joke that drew backlash over allegations of inappropriate sexual references involving children.

Aguilera complied with a subpoena issued by the NBI, which summoned him to respond to a complaint concerning his social media post.

“I was able to give my side,” Aguilera told reporters following his appearance.

The controversy stemmed from a joke he posted online that read: “sabi ng doctor ko watch what you eat kaso kumo-konti na yung mga playground.”

The post drew criticism from social media users who interpreted the joke as containing a sexual reference to minors.

However, Aguilera denied that the statement was intended to be sexual.

“It is not a sexual joke,” he stressed.

The comedian maintained that his performances and previous work would demonstrate that he does not engage in the kind of humor being attributed to him.

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“Kung mapapanood niyo ako live malalaman niyo na never akong naging ganun as a comedian,” Aguilera said.

Despite defending the joke, Aguilera acknowledged that he eventually deleted the post because of the backlash it generated.

He said he did not regret making the joke but expressed concern over the controversy's impact on his family and colleagues at Pencil Box Comedy.

“Kung hindi to sana nag-escalate sana at least may peace of mind sana sila,” he said.

Aguilera lamented that the issue had affected people close to him, even as he maintained that his remarks had been misinterpreted.