The state gaming regulator has sanctioned licensed online gaming operators over violations involving a jackpot game, despite finding no evidence of manipulation or unpaid winnings.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) said Tuesday that investigations into complaints involving the “Lucky Spin” feature showed that players had screenshots of supposed jackpot wins but did not receive the required pop-up notification.

“In all instances, the reviews found no evidence of manipulation, tampering, or irregularities affecting the reported game outcomes. The investigations also confirmed that the system records were consistent with the actual results generated by the game,” PAGCOR said.

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“For the record, none of the complainants to date had actually won the jackpot as they had claimed,” it added.

However, the regulator acknowledged that the game’s operation had caused public confusion, prompting sanctions against concerned gaming operators for violating approved manuals and applicable regulations.

PAGCOR did not identify the operators or disclose the penalties imposed.