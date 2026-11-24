The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has elected former Cabinet secretary and veteran corporate executive Rafael “Raffy” M. Alunan III as its president for 2027.

Alunan, who will serve as MAP’s 79th president, brings 55 years of private sector experience spanning consumer goods, infrastructure, utilities, and financial services.

He currently chairs Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines and serves as an independent director of APC Group.

He previously served as president of Maynilad Water Services, First Philippine Infrastructure Development Corp., and Lopez Group Foundation. He also held board positions at Coca-Cola Amatil, Manila North Tollways Corp., Sun Life of Canada Philippines, and Metro Global Holdings Corp.

In government, Alunan served as Tourism secretary under former President Corazon Aquino and Interior and Local Government secretary under former President Fidel Ramos.

Joining Alunan on the 2027 MAP Board of Governors are Maria Theresa Marcial as vice president, Jaime Bautista as treasurer, Cliff Eala as assistant treasurer, and former socioeconomic planning secretary Cielito Habito as secretary.