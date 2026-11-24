Subic Bay is looking to attract more foreign aircraft operators and capture a bigger share of the regional aviation services market as Aviation Concepts Technical Services Inc. (ACTSI) more than doubles its aircraft maintenance capacity, opening opportunities for larger contracts and skilled employment.

The company's new 7,000-square-meter Hangar B at Subic Bay International Airport more than doubles its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) space from 5,600 to 12,600 square meters.

The facility can accommodate up to 10 ultra-long-range business jets or 12 mixed large-cabin aircraft, allowing ACTSI to take on larger maintenance contracts.

"When we began offering MRO services in 2020, aviation was entering an extraordinary crisis," ACTSI president Raul F. Trinidad Jr. said on Tuesday.

"Borders closed, aircraft were grounded, and uncertainty became part of everyday business. We had to establish ourselves while navigating a pandemic."

The Razon-led company has since expanded its customer base among domestic and international aircraft operators.

"We built our customer base aircraft by aircraft, relationship by relationship. Every successful maintenance visit gave an operator another reason to return and to recommend ACTSI to others," Trinidad said.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority chairman Eduardo Jose Aliño said the expansion would support the freeport's development as a regional aviation and logistics hub.

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"More hangar space, like Aviation Concepts' Hangar B, also brings real benefits," Aliño said. "It gives aircraft owners, fixed-base operators, cargo handlers, and our airports stronger operations, better finances, and better protection for their assets.”

Trinidad also expects the planned modernization of Subic Bay International Airport to unlock more business and employment opportunities.

"As plans to modernize and develop Subic Bay International Airport move forward, we see opportunities to attract more operators, strengthen aviation services, and create skilled employment. Our next chapter will bring broader maintenance capabilities, stronger partnerships, and continued investment in Filipino aviation talent."

ACTSI developed Hangar B with Prime BMD and Colliers Philippines. It maintains commercial partnerships with Gulfstream, Honeywell and Adept Aviation.