MGEN Renewables Inc. (MGENR), formerly SP New Energy Corp., swung to a net income of P197 million in the first nine months of the year from a P545-million loss a year ago, driven by the commercial operations of its flagship MTerra Solar project.

The company reported on Tuesday that consolidated revenues surged 327 percent to P4 billion, while total energy sales jumped 384 percent to 862 gigawatt-hours.

MGENR expects to sustain its turnaround, projecting a full-year core net income of around P700 million.

“The progress of MTerra Solar demonstrates how our investments are translating into operating capacity, energy delivery, and stronger financial performance.

With Phase 1 now in commercial operations and contributing to the company's earnings, we are focused on maximizing the value of our operating assets, expanding our renewable energy portfolio, and building a more sustainable earnings base,” MGEN and MGENR president and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio said.

Terra Solar Philippines Inc. contributed approximately P620 million to MGENR’s core earnings through its 60-percent equity stake.

MTerra Solar’s first phase began commercial operations on 26 August, delivering 600 megawatts (MW) under its power supply agreement with Meralco.

Capital spending for MTerra Solar reached P139.8 billion as of end-September, within its fully funded P200-billion budget.

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MGENR is also pursuing a P4.98-billion share swap involving five operating solar facilities, which would expand its net saleable capacity to 1,358.5 MW.